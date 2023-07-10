YOU Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

ABOUT YOU Holding SE (YOU) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 07/12/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect ABOUT YOU Holding SE to post earnings of €0.00 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €507.68 million. Last quarter, ABOUT YOU Holding SE missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -€0.34 on estimates of -€0.21. The stock rose by 8.32% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, YOU stock has fallen by -28.44%.

Is ABOUT YOU Holding SE Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for YOU stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of €6.60, implying upside potential of 46.86% from current levels.

YOU shares have lost about -25.35% in the past six months.

About ABOUT YOU Holding SE

ABOUT YOU Holding SE is a fashion e-commerce and technology group operating in Europe. It offers Tech Services as a flexible API solution for online retailers as well as Brand Relations and Retail Media with native advertising opportunities for external partners. The company generates a vast majority of its revenues from the sales of merchandise.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.