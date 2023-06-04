Yext Inc (YEXT) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Yext Inc (YEXT) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/06/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Yext Inc to post earnings of $0.05 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $98.55 million. Last quarter, Yext Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.05 on estimates of $0.03. The stock rose by 10.48% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, YEXT stock has risen by 46.13%.

About Yext Inc

Yext, Inc. is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. It offers the Yext Knowledge Engine package on subscription basis, which has an access to Listings, Pages, Reviews and other features. The Listing feature provides customers with control over their digital presence, including their location and other related attributes published on the used third-party applications. The Pages feature allows customers to establish landing pages on their own websites and to manage digital content on those sites, including calls to action. The Reviews presence enables customers to encourage and facilitate reviews from end consumers. The company was founded by Howard Lerman, Brent Metz, and Brian Distelburger in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.