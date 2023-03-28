Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/30/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Y-Mabs Therapeutics to post earnings of -$0.44 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $20.35 million. Last quarter, Y-Mabs Therapeutics beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.63 on estimates of -$0.69. The stock rose by 16.12% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, YMAB stock has fallen by -37.01%.

Is Y-Mabs Therapeutics Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for YMAB stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $10.75, implying upside potential of 254.79% from current levels.

YMAB shares have lost about -79.68% in the past six months.

About Y-Mabs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel antibody therapeutics for oncology targets. The company’s services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

