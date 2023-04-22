XVIPF Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Xvivo Perfusion AB (XVIPF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/24/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Xvivo Perfusion AB to post earnings of SEK0.35 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK129.47 million. Last quarter, Xvivo Perfusion AB missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK0.14 on estimates of SEK0.40. The stock fell by -3.27% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, XVIPF stock has risen by 28.10%.

About Xvivo Perfusion AB

Xvivo Perfusion AB is a medical technology company which develops and markets innovative system solutions for the preservation and evaluation of donated organs outside the body awaiting transplantation. The company supply transplantation clinics worldwide with advanced technological products for the preservation and evaluation of lungs.

