XM Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Qualtrics International, Inc. (XM) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Qualtrics International, Inc. to post earnings of $0.04 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $403 million. Last quarter, Qualtrics International, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.02 on estimates of $0.01. The stock rose by 0.11% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, XM stock has risen by 78.19%.

Is Qualtrics International, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for XM stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $18.15, implying upside potential of 0.06% from current levels.

XM shares have gained about 66.42% in the past six months.

About Qualtrics International, Inc.

Qualtrics International Inc is a software technology company based in the United States. It develops software for the organizations. Its XM Platform is purpose-built to help organizations collect feedback and data across the four vital signs of a business: Customers, Employees, Brand, and Product.

