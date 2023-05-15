XBIO Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/17/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $410 thousand. Last quarter, Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.10 on estimates of -$0.10.

Year-to-date, XBIO stock has risen by 981.97%.

About Xenetic Biosciences, Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. The XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen, its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The PolyXen has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. Xenetic Biosciences was founded on and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.

