XAIR Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Beyond Air (XAIR) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/22/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Beyond Air to post earnings of -$0.49 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $526 thousand. Last quarter, Beyond Air missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.43 on estimates of -$0.41. The stock fell by -7.83% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, XAIR stock has fallen by -3.63%.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. The company develops LungFit platform system, a generator and delivery system that produces nitric oxide from ambient air, eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome cylinders. Beyond Air was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.