WTFC Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Wintrust Financial (WTFC) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post earnings of $2.38 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $556.9 million. Last quarter, Wintrust Financial beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.80 on estimates of $2.53. The stock fell by -4.11% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, WTFC stock has fallen by -8.50%.

Is Wintrust Financial Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for WTFC stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $85.50, implying upside potential of 11.74% from current levels.

WTFC shares have lost about -10.51% in the past six months.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area. The Specialty Finance segment offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers wealth management services through Wintrust Investments, CTC, Great Lakes Advisors and CDEC; trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. The company was founded by Edward Joseph Wehmer on December 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

