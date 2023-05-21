WSM Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/23/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post earnings of $2.38 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.79 billion. Last quarter, Williams-Sonoma beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $5.50 on estimates of $5.46. The stock rose by 1.13% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, WSM stock has risen by 1.26%.

Is Williams-Sonoma Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for WSM stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $125.92, implying upside potential of 9.70% from current levels.

WSM shares have lost about -2.36% in the past six months.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. engages in the business of retailing home products. It operates through the E-commerce and Retail segment. The E-commerce segment comprises of the following merchandising strategies: Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham, which markets its products through its e-commerce websites, and direct-mail catalogs. The Retail segment includes franchise operations, which sell its products through its retail stores. The company was founded by Charles E. Williams on September 15, 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

