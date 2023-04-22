WSFS Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Wsfs Financial (WSFS) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Wsfs Financial to post earnings of $1.28 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $253.29 million. Last quarter, Wsfs Financial beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.38 on estimates of $1.37. The stock rose by 2.80% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, WSFS stock has fallen by -17.06%.

Is Wsfs Financial Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for WSFS stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $47.75, implying upside potential of 27.37% from current levels.

WSFS shares have lost about -22.83% in the past six months.

About Wsfs Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers. The Cash Connect segment offers ATM vault cash, cash safe, and other cash logistics services. The Wealth Management segment focuses in array of fiduciary, investment management, credit, and deposit products to clients. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

