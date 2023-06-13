WLY Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

John Wiley Sons Cl (WLY) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/15/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect John Wiley Sons Cl to post earnings of $0.99 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $521.2 million. Last quarter, John Wiley Sons Cl missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.85 on estimates of $0.91. The stock fell by -17.35% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, WLY stock has fallen by -4.71%.

About John Wiley Sons Cl

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services, to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals. The Publishing segment offers scientific, professional, and education books and related content in print and digital formats, as well as test preparation services and course workflow tools, to libraries, corporations, students, professionals, and researchers. The Solutions segment includes online program management services for higher education institutions and learning, development, and assessment services for businesses and professionals. The company was founded by Charles Wiley in 1807 and is headquartered in Hoboken, NJ.

