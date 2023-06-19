Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 06/21/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. to post earnings of $1.80 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $983.13 million. Last quarter, Winnebago Industries, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.88 on estimates of $1.25. The stock fell by -1.68% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, WGO stock has risen by 23.88%.

Is Winnebago Industries, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for WGO stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $69.50, implying upside potential of 7.89% from current levels.

WGO shares have gained about 22.92% in the past six months.

About Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Chris-Craft marine, Winnebago motorhomes and Winnebago specialty vehicles. The company was founded on February 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Forest City, IA.

