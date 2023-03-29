Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/31/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Williams Industrial Services Group to post earnings of -$0.40 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $53 million. Last quarter, Williams Industrial Services Group missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.14 on estimates of $0.16. The stock fell by -6.56% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, WLMS stock has fallen by -5.30%.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group, Inc. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of a broad array of equipment and services to the power infrastructure, energy and process industries. It operates through the William Industrial Services Group LLC segment. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.