William Penn Bancorp, Inc. (WMPN) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

William Penn Bancorp, Inc. (WMPN) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 07/20/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect William Penn Bancorp, Inc. to post earnings of $0.03 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $6.04 million. Last quarter, William Penn Bancorp, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.04 on estimates of $0.05. The stock rose by 0.28% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, WMPN stock has fallen by -14.94%.

About William Penn Bancorp, Inc.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as an independent community financial services provider. The bank offers traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. Through its branch and automated teller machine network, the bank offers a full array of commercial and retail financial services, including; the taking of time, savings, and demand deposits; the making of the commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans; and the providing of other financial services.

