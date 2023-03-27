Wildpack Beverage Inc (CANS) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Wildpack Beverage Inc to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $10 million. Last quarter, Wildpack Beverage Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.07 on estimates of -$0.03. The stock fell by -10.00% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CANS stock has risen by 182.35%.

About Wildpack Beverage Inc

Ponderous Panda Capital Corp is a capital pool company. The principal business of the company is the identification and evaluation of assets or a business with a view to completing a qualifying transaction.

