WHR Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Whirlpool Corporation to post earnings of $2.15 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $4.49 billion. Last quarter, Whirlpool Corporation beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $3.89 on estimates of $3.34. The stock rose by 1.34% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, WHR stock has risen by 0.95%.

Is Whirlpool Corporation Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for WHR stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $130.50, implying downside potential of -7.43% from current levels.

WHR shares have gained about 10.12% in the past six months.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corp. is engaged in manufacturing and marketing home appliances. The company’s products include home laundry appliances, home refrigerators and freezers, home cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. Its brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp,Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit. The company operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Latin America; and Asia. Whirlpool was founded by Emory Upton, Fred Upton, and Louis C. Upton in 1898 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, MI.

