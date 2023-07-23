WFRD Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Weatherford International Plc (WFRD) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/25/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Weatherford International Plc to post earnings of $1.13 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.23 billion. Last quarter, Weatherford International Plc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.97 on estimates of $0.85. The stock rose by 3.92% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, WFRD stock has risen by 55.04%.

Is Weatherford International Plc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for WFRD stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $91.43, implying upside potential of 21.84% from current levels.

WFRD shares have gained about 34.14% in the past six months.

About Weatherford International Plc

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemispher. The company products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. Weatherford International was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

