WF Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Woori Finance (WF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Woori Finance to post earnings of $2.50 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.98 billion. Last quarter, Woori Finance missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.83 on estimates of $2.90. The stock rose by 0.87% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, WF stock has risen by 3.97%.

About Woori Finance

Woori Financial Group, Inc. engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on January 11, 2019 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

