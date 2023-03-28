Wejo (WEJO) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Wejo (WEJO) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/30/2023.
Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Wejo to post earnings of -$0.24 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $4.1 million. Last quarter, Wejo missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.30 on estimates of -$0.28. The stock fell by -6.00% the day after the last earnings release.
Year-to-date, WEJO stock has fallen by -10.06%.
About Wejo
Virtuoso Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.
