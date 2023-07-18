WBS Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Webster Financial Corp (WBS) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Webster Financial Corp to post earnings of $1.47 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $690.83 million. Last quarter, Webster Financial Corp missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.49 on estimates of $1.57. The stock fell by -2.75% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, WBS stock has fallen by -10.84%.

Is Webster Financial Corp Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for WBS stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $47.11, implying upside potential of 13.85% from current levels.

WBS shares have lost about -7.01% in the past six months.

About Webster Financial Corp

Webster Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Webster Bank NA. It engages in providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses. It offers equipment financing, commercial real estate lending and asset-based lending services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank and Community Banking, The Commercial Banking segment includes middle market, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment finance and treasury and payment solutions, which includes government and institutional banking. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions for healthcare. The Community Banking segment serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. It is comprised of personal banking and business banking supported by a distribution network consisting of banking centers and ATMs, a customer care center, telephone banking and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

