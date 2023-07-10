WAFD Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Washington Federal (WAFD) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 07/12/2023.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Washington Federal to post earnings of $0.94 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $183.73 million. Last quarter, Washington Federal missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.95 on estimates of $1.07. The stock rose by 1.03% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, WAFD stock has fallen by -19.30%.

Is Washington Federal Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for WAFD stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $34.00, implying upside potential of 27.68% from current levels.

WAFD shares have lost about -20.74% in the past six months.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. is a bank holding company for Washington Federal, NA., which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions. The company was founded on April 24, 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

