Vyant Bio, Inc. (VYNT) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Vyant Bio, Inc. (VYNT) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Vyant Bio, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.62 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $24 thousand. Last quarter, Vyant Bio, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.62 on estimates of -$0.73. The stock rose by 0.33% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, VYNT stock has fallen by -10.84%.

About Vyant Bio, Inc.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. engages in the development, commercialization, and sale of molecular and biomarker-based tests and services. Through its Select One Clinical Trials program, the firm provides a range of clinical trial services for both oncology and non-oncology genetic testing such as bioinformatics, biomarker solutions, bio repository solutions, consulting, cytogenetic testing, nucleic acid extraction and purification, flow cytometry, Focus::NGS Panel, gene expression analyses, genotyping, and pharmacogenomics. The company was founded by Raju S. K. Chaganti on April 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Rutherford, NJ.

