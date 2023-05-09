tiprankstipranks
Pre-Earnings

VSTM Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Verastem Inc (VSTM) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Verastem Inc to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $17 thousand. Last quarter, Verastem Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.08 on estimates of -$0.10.

Year-to-date, VSTM stock has risen by 0.00%.

Is Verastem Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for VSTM stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $3.25, implying upside potential of 673.81% from current levels.

VSTM shares have gained about 10.53% in the past six months.

About Verastem Inc

Verastem, Inc., operating as Verastem Oncology, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA™ (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies. The indication in FL is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate. In addition, it is developing the focal adhesion kinase inhibitor defactinib, which is being evaluated in three separate clinical collaborations in combination with immunotherapeutic agents for the treatment of various different cancer types, including pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and mesothelioma. Verastem, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., CSPS Pharmaceutical Group Limited and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.

More News & Analysis on VSTM

Interim analysis of Verastem’s RAMP 201 trial to be presented at ASCO
The FlyInterim analysis of Verastem’s RAMP 201 trial to be presented at ASCO
13d ago
VSTM
Verastem initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho
VSTM
Verastem reports Q4 EPS (8c), consensus (10c)
VSTM
More VSTM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >