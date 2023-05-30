VMW Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

VMware Inc (VMW) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/01/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect VMware Inc to post earnings of $1.55 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $3.31 billion. Last quarter, VMware Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.13 on estimates of $1.92. The stock rose by 6.86% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, VMW stock has risen by 8.93%.

Is VMware Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for VMW stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $137.20, implying upside potential of 2.97% from current levels.

VMW shares have gained about 9.67% in the past six months.

About VMware Inc

VMware, Inc. is a software company from California which provides cloud infrastructure and business mobility. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security. It generates revenues from license, subscription and SaaS [software as a service], and services. The company is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies, Inc.

