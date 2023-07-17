tiprankstipranks
Pre-Earnings

VLVLY Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Volvo AB Class B (VLVLY) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Volvo AB Class B to post earnings of $0.62 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $12.63 billion. Last quarter, Volvo AB Class B beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.62 on estimates of $0.50. The stock rose by 1.28% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, VLVLY stock has risen by 23.75%.

Is Volvo AB Class B Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for VLVLY stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $22.21, implying upside potential of 4.47% from current levels.

VLVLY shares have gained about 15.73% in the past six months.

About Volvo AB Class B

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts. The Volvo Penta segment markets marine and industrial engines. The Group Functions and Other segment encompasses Volvo Group IT and Volvo Group Real Estate. The company was founded by Assar-Thorvald Nathanael-Gabrielsson and Erik Gustaf Larson in 1915 and is headquartered in Göteborg, Sweden.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.

