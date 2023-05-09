VITFF Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Victoria Gold Corp. (VITFF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Victoria Gold Corp. to post earnings of C$0.14 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$91 million. Last quarter, Victoria Gold Corp. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$0.16 on estimates of C$0.16. The stock fell by -6.87% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, VITFF stock has risen by 37.84%.

Is Victoria Gold Corp. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for VITFF stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $11.59, implying upside potential of 51.50% from current levels.

VITFF shares have gained about 39.09% in the past six months.

About Victoria Gold Corp.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

