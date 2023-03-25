Vislink Technologies (VISL) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Vislink Technologies (VISL) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Vislink Technologies to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $7.18 million. Last quarter, Vislink Technologies missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.07 on estimates of -$0.02. The stock rose by 5.00% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, VISL stock has fallen by -34.07%.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of patented wireless communications and spectrum sharing technologies. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Sports and Entertainment, and Government/Surveillance. The Broadcast segment includes a line of margin receiver products including DR3, crx6, and CIRAS. The Sport and Entertainment segment offers microLite, available in both licensed and unlicensed frequency bands. The Government/Surveillance segment sells IMT, MiniMobile Commander and Mobile Commander. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton and Richard L. Mooers on August 26, 2002 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

