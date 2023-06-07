VIRC Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Virco Manufacturing (VIRC) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/09/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Virco Manufacturing to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $33.7 million. Last quarter, Virco Manufacturing beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.26 on estimates of -$0.05. The stock fell by -3.88% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, VIRC stock has fallen by -19.35%.

About Virco Manufacturing

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, activity tables, folding chairs, and folding tables. The company was founded on February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

