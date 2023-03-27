Viq Solutions (VQS) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Viq Solutions (VQS) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Viq Solutions to post earnings of -$0.07 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $10.74 million. Last quarter, Viq Solutions beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.04 on estimates of -$0.05. The stock fell by -54.44% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, VQS stock has risen by 21.43%.

About Viq Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc is a company which operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The reportable segments of the company are technology which develops, distributes and licenses computer based digital solutions, and transcription segment which provides recording and transcription services.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.