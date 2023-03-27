View Inc. (VIEW) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

View Inc. (VIEW) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect View Inc. to post earnings of -$0.29 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $46 million. Last quarter, View Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.28 on estimates of -$0.28. The stock fell by -8.40% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, VIEW stock has fallen by -41.79%.

About View Inc.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company.

