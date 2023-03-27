Vicinity Motor Corp (VMC) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Vicinity Motor Corp (VMC) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Vicinity Motor Corp to post earnings of -C$0.11 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$5.85 million. Last quarter, Vicinity Motor Corp missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -C$0.25 on estimates of C$0.03. The stock fell by -8.70% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, VMC stock has fallen by -10.24%.

About Vicinity Motor Corp

Grande West Transportation Group Inc is a Canadian bus manufacturer. The company is engaged in designing, engineering and manufacturing mid-size buses for transit authorities and commercial enterprises. The company along with its dealers also supplies full aftermarket support for Vicinity buses operating in North America. It delivers across Canada and the continental U.S. through its strategically located distribution centers. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the bus sales.

