Vici Properties (VICI) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Vici Properties (VICI) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/26/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Vici Properties to post earnings of $0.64 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $873.9 million. Last quarter, Vici Properties missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.52 on estimates of $0.61. The stock fell by -3.20% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, VICI stock has risen by 3.74%.

Is Vici Properties Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for VICI stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $37.38, implying upside potential of 14.00% from current levels.

VICI shares have lost about -1.03% in the past six months.

About Vici Properties

VICI Properties, Inc. owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property. The Golf Course Business segment consists of four golf courses. The company was founded on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.