Pre-Earnings

VERU Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Veru Inc (VERU) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 05/11/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Veru Inc to post earnings of -$0.33 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $4.33 million. Last quarter, Veru Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.46 on estimates of -$0.38. The stock fell by -22.61% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, VERU stock has fallen by -73.35%.

Is Veru Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for VERU stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $10.00, implying upside potential of 629.93% from current levels.

VERU shares have lost about -90.76% in the past six months.

About Veru Inc

Veru, Inc. is an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care as well as urology specialty pharmaceuticals. Its oncology drug candidates includes VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; Zuclomiphene citrate, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of hot flashes in men undergoing prostate cancer hormonal therapies; and VERU-100, a long-acting GnRH antagonist 3 month subcutaneous depot, planned phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone sensitive advanced prostate cancer. The company’s urology specialty pharmaceutical drug candidate is TADFIN, a tadalafil and finasteride combination oral capsule, for the treatment of men with benign prostatic hyperplasia. Its commercial products include the FC2 Female/Internal condom for prevention of pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections and PREBOOST 4% benzocaine wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation marketed as Roman Swipes by getroman.com. The company was founded by William R. Gargiulo Jr. and O.B. Parrish in 1996 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.

Veru enters common stock purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital
The FlyVeru enters common stock purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital
6d ago
VERU
Veru Enters into Common Stock Purchase Agreement for Up to $100 Million with Lincoln Park Capital
VERU
Veru to Report Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results on May 11, 2023
VERU
More VERU Latest News >

Veru enters common stock purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital
The FlyVeru enters common stock purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital
6d ago
VERU
Veru Enters into Common Stock Purchase Agreement for Up to $100 Million with Lincoln Park Capital
Press ReleasesVeru Enters into Common Stock Purchase Agreement for Up to $100 Million with Lincoln Park Capital
6d ago
VERU
Veru to Report Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results on May 11, 2023
Press ReleasesVeru to Report Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results on May 11, 2023
12d ago
VERU
