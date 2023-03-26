VerifyMe (VRME) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

VerifyMe (VRME) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/28/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect VerifyMe to post earnings of $0.00 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $8.35 million. Last quarter, VerifyMe missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.06 on estimates of -$0.06. The stock fell by -6.85% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, VRME stock has risen by 31.30%.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc. engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field. The company was founded by Norman A. Gardner on November 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

