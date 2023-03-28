Verano Holdings Corp. (VRNOF) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Verano Holdings Corp. (VRNOF) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/30/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Verano Holdings Corp. to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $227.24 million. Last quarter, Verano Holdings Corp. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.13 on estimates of -$0.02. The stock rose by 2.17% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, VRNOF stock has fallen by -3.93%.

Is Verano Holdings Corp. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for VRNOF stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $13.01, implying upside potential of 344.03% from current levels.

VRNOF shares have lost about -39.96% in the past six months.

About Verano Holdings Corp.

Verano Holdings Corp is a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and retail facilities. It produces a full suite of premium, artisanal cannabis products sold under a trusted portfolio of consumer brands: Encore, MUV, Avexia, and Verano.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.