Venus Concept (VERO) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Venus Concept (VERO) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Venus Concept to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $23.77 million. Last quarter, Venus Concept missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.22 on estimates of -$0.15. The stock rose by 4.76% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, VERO stock has fallen by -37.40%.

Is Venus Concept Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for VERO stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $0.88, implying upside potential of 368.58% from current levels.

VERO shares have lost about -55.29% in the past six months.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc. is a medical aesthetic technology company. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

