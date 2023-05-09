Vecima Networks (VCM) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Vecima Networks (VCM) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 05/11/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Vecima Networks to post earnings of C$0.29 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$78.15 million. Last quarter, Vecima Networks beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$0.35 on estimates of C$0.27. The stock rose by 9.04% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, VCM stock has risen by 17.37%.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc focuses on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company enables the innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. It operates in three segments namely Video & Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery & Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment design, develop, and distributes electronic communications products to cable and telecommunications markets. The Content Delivery and Storage segment develops advanced applications focused on storing, protecting, and transforming and delivering visual media. Its geographical segment includes the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, and others, of which the majority of the revenue comes from the United States.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.