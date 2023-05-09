UTZ Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Utz Brands Inc to post earnings of $0.10 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $352.46 million. Last quarter, Utz Brands Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.15 on estimates of $0.12. The stock rose by 6.95% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, UTZ stock has risen by 15.31%.

Is Utz Brands Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for UTZ stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $20.25, implying upside potential of 11.08% from current levels.

UTZ shares have gained about 13.02% in the past six months.

About Utz Brands Inc

Collier Creek Holdings is a blank check company, which engages in effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Roger K. Deromedi, Jason K. Giordano, and Chinh E. Chu on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

