Urban-Gro Inc (UGRO) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Urban-Gro Inc (UGRO) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/30/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Urban-Gro Inc to post earnings of -$0.25 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $17.07 million. Last quarter, Urban-Gro Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.81 on estimates of -$0.38. The stock fell by -5.31% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, UGRO stock has fallen by -6.83%.

Is Urban-Gro Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for UGRO stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $16.50, implying upside potential of 537.07% from current levels.

UGRO shares have lost about -6.50% in the past six months.

About Urban-Gro Inc

Urban-gro Inc is an agricultural solutions and ag-tech company focused on serving commercial cultivators around the world. It offers various equipment and products such as Pesticides & Equipment, Climate Control equipment, Fertigation products, Wastewater Treatment equipment and others.

