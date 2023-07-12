Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/14/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Unitedhealth Group Inc. to post earnings of $6.04 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $90.96 billion. Last quarter, Unitedhealth Group Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $6.26 on estimates of $6.16. The stock fell by -2.74% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, UNH stock has fallen by -12.02%.

Is Unitedhealth Group Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for UNH stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $584.82, implying upside potential of 26.34% from current levels.

UNH shares have lost about -5.90% in the past six months.

About Unitedhealth Group Inc.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc. is a diversified healthcare company, offering healthcare coverage and benefits services through UnitedHealthcare, and information and technology-enabled health services through Optum. The company was founded by Richard T. Burke in January 1977 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

