UMBF Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Umb Financial Corp. (UMBF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/25/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Umb Financial Corp. to post earnings of $1.93 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $375.73 million. Last quarter, Umb Financial Corp. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.91 on estimates of $1.86. The stock rose by 10.30% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, UMBF stock has fallen by -18.90%.

Is Umb Financial Corp. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for UMBF stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $76.00, implying upside potential of 13.35% from current levels.

UMBF shares have lost about -21.76% in the past six months.

About Umb Financial Corp.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services. The Institutional Banking is a combination of banking services, fund services, and asset management services provided to institutional clients. The Personal Banking combines consumer services and asset management provided to personal clients. The Healthcare Services provides healthcare payment solutions including custodial services for health savings accounts and private label, multipurpose debit cards to insurance carriers, third-party administrators, software companies, employers, and financial institutions. The company was founded was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

