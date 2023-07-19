UBSI Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

United Bankshares (UBSI) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect United Bankshares to post earnings of $0.66 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $260.7 million. Last quarter, United Bankshares missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.73 on estimates of $0.74. The stock fell by -4.64% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, UBSI stock has fallen by -19.68%.

Is United Bankshares Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for UBSI stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $36.00, implying upside potential of 12.92% from current levels.

UBSI shares have lost about -16.11% in the past six months.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It offers community banking services such as asset management, real property title insurance, investment banking, financial planning and brokerage services, through bank and nonbank subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

