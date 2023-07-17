UAL Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of $4.02 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $13.89 billion. Last quarter, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.63 on estimates of -$0.73. The stock rose by 7.50% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, UAL stock has risen by 43.35%.

Is United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for UAL stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $62.76, implying upside potential of 17.66% from current levels.

UAL shares have gained about 4.18% in the past six months.

About United Airlines Holdings, Inc.

UAL Corp. provides air transportation services through it’s subsidiary, United Airlines, Inc., in North America, the Pacific, the Atlantic and Latin America. It offers transportation of passengers and cargo. The company operates 3,400 flights and 200 United States domestic and international destinations from its hubs in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Chicago and Washington. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

