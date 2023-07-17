U.S. Bancorp (USB) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

U.S. Bancorp (USB) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post earnings of $1.05 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $7.16 billion. Last quarter, U.S. Bancorp missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.04 on estimates of $1.09. The stock rose by 2.34% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, USB stock has fallen by -16.65%.

Is U.S. Bancorp Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for USB stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $43.03, implying upside potential of 21.79% from current levels.

USB shares have lost about -23.40% in the past six months.

About U.S. Bancorp

Minnesota-based U.S. Bancorp is a financial services holding company and offers services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. It also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat & RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking & savings accounts, debit cards, online & mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

