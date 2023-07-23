TV Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/25/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to post earnings of $0.03 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.07 billion. Last quarter, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.05 on estimates of $0.01. The stock fell by -3.92% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, TV stock has risen by 9.12%.

Is Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for TV stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $7.55, implying upside potential of 54.71% from current levels.

TV shares have lost about -15.67% in the past six months.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system. The Cable segment offers video, high-speed data and voice services to residential and commercial customers, including small- and medium-sized businesses and hotels; and provides telecommunications services, including voice, data, and managed services, to domestic and international carriers and to enterprise, corporate, and government customers. The Other Businesses segment comprises of publishing, gaming, soccer, radio, feature-film distribution, and publishing distribution activities. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.