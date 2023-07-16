TTALF Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Terveystalo Oy Class A (TTALF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/18/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Terveystalo Oy Class A to post earnings of €0.11 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €331.26 million. Last quarter, Terveystalo Oy Class A beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.15 on estimates of €0.14.

Year-to-date, TTALF stock has risen by 0.00%.

About Terveystalo Oy Class A

Terveystalo PLC provides healthcare services. The company offers primary and specialized healthcare services to corporate, private, and public sector customers. Its healthcare service offering includes general practice and specialist medical care, diagnostic services, outpatient surgery, dental services, and other adjacent services; it covers the entire integrated treatment chain of healthcare. The company geographically operates in Finland.

