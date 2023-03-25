Trxade Group Inc. (MEDS) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Trxade Group Inc. (MEDS) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Trxade Group Inc. to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $2.51 million. Last quarter, Trxade Group Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.06 on estimates of -$0.12. The stock fell by -6.02% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MEDS stock has risen by 43.33%.

About Trxade Group Inc.

Trxade Group, Inc. provides an on-line platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. It operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services; provides state-licensed pharmacies and buying groups in the United States with pharmaceuticals approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration; and acts as technology consultant provider that supports their programming needs and provides research on pharmaceutical pricing and shortages in acute care and retail settings. The company was founded on July 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Land O’ Lakes, FL.

