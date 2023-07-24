TRVG Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Trivago (TRVG) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/26/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Trivago to post earnings of €0.04 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €146.3 million. Last quarter, Trivago missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.03 on estimates of €0.04. The stock fell by -15.22% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, TRVG stock has risen by 2.94%.

Is Trivago Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for TRVG stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $1.62, implying upside potential of 15.71% from current levels.

TRVG shares have lost about -16.67% in the past six months.

About Trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay. The Developed Europe segment includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Rest of the World segment represents all other countries such as Australia, Japan, India, New Zealand, Russia, and Turkey. The company was founded by Rolf Schrömgens, Peter Vinnemeier and Stephan Stubner in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

