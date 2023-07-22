TRST Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to post earnings of $0.85 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $49.58 million. Last quarter, TrustCo Bank Corp NY missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.93 on estimates of $1.02. The stock rose by 0.83% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, TRST stock has fallen by -18.07%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards. It also provides asset and wealth management services; estate planning and related advice; credit cards; trust and investment services; custodial services, and online banking services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Glenville, NY.

