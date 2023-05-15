Triumph Group Inc (TGI) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Triumph Group Inc (TGI) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/17/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Triumph Group Inc to post earnings of $0.25 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $345.98 million. Last quarter, Triumph Group Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.12 on estimates of $0.11. The stock rose by 7.46% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, TGI stock has fallen by -1.16%.

About Triumph Group Inc

Triumph Group, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs. The Triumph Aerospace Structures segment engages in supplying of commercial, business, regional and military manufacturers with large metallic and composite structures and produce close-tolerance parts. The Triumph Product Support segment provides full life cycle solutions for commercial, regional and military aircraft. The company was founded by Richard C. Ill in 1993 and is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.